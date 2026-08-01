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Hasan Piker Went to Cuba With Code Pink. Now the Treasury Wants Answers
City Journal’s Stu Smith has been on this convoy since it left the ground, filing the receipts in real time.
23 hrs ago
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Moms Justice Alerts
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1:26
July 2026
The Breakwater Loophole: How Madrid Lost Control of Its African Frontier
The breakwater at Tarajal is supposed to mark the edge of European sovereignty.
Jul 30
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Moms Justice Alerts
6
3
0:17
They Told You On Live Television. The DSA Wants To Abolish The Republic.
They Told You On Live Television.
Jul 27
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Moms Justice Alerts
14
3
6
0:45
The Revolution Will Be Catered in Tribeca & Solidarity Has a Guest List
I read Andrew Stiles’s Free Beacon inventory of the American left’s trust fund class while standing on a Q train, holding a pole that several thousand…
Jul 25
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Moms Justice Alerts
3
3
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2:09
Mamdani Couldn't Arrest Netanyahu. So He Built a Permission Structure Instead.
Mamdani admitted on camera he can't arrest Netanyahu, then built a video entirely out of the concession. It wasn't a legal update. It was a permission…
Jul 23
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Moms Justice Alerts
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I Read the DSA's "Day Without Capitalism" So
You Don't Have To, and Comrade, You Are Going to Love Your One Day Off
Jul 22
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Moms Justice Alerts
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2
3
Havana Built a Rapid-Response Network Inside the United States.
The Map of Its Targets Is Now a Federal Document.
Jul 21
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Moms Justice Alerts
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The Manifesto Was Not the First: Anti-ICE Rhetoric Has a Body Count Now
Start with the cart, because the cart is the document.
Jul 20
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Moms Justice Alerts
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1
0:33
Everyone Should Watch "Beneath Sheep's Clothing."
It's Free on X Right Now
Jul 20
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Moms Justice Alerts
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2
12
1:28
West Side Skid Row Runs Twelve Blocks
Twelve blocks of tents on 11th Avenue, 34th to 46th. Under the seven-day rule, crews bag the trash around the tents and leave the tents. That is the…
Jul 19
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Moms Justice Alerts
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Zohran Mamdano The Municipal Jacobin and the Sovereign
Behind New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s bureaucratic hunt for a legal loophole to arrest Benjamin Netanyahu lies a deeper progressive fantasy of…
Jul 18
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Moms Justice Alerts
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1:53
Rubio’s New Terror Doctrine: Washington Internationalizes the Fight Against Far-Left Violence
The room at the State Department was built for diplomacy.
Jul 16
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Moms Justice Alerts
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1:18
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