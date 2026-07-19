Joe watches the block for a living. He is a construction-site security guard on Eleventh Avenue, and he goes by “Joe the Dog Man.” From where he stands he can see the tents. They start around West 34th Street and run north, past the Javits Center, past the berth where the Intrepid sits, up toward West 46th. Roughly twelve blocks.

The tents are not the part that gets to him. It is the procedure. “This seven-day stuff, or whatever it is now, is really not working,” he said.

Here is the procedure. Mamdani paused encampment sweeps when he took office, fulfilling a campaign promise, then reinstated them in February under a Department of Homeless Services policy requiring a seven-day outreach period before a camp can be dismantled. DHS takes the lead, not the NYPD, and outreach staff make daily visits for a week before removing anyone. The theory is trust. Come inside on your own before the seventh day.

The practice, this week, on this block: city workers were seen mostly collecting trash, with many tents remaining in place. The crews in the vests do the one thing the clock lets them do between day one and day seven. They bag the garbage around the encampment and leave. Residents watch the same crew come back and do it again. The city is not clearing the block. The city is tidying it.

The NYPD is on the block too, and not moving. “The NYPD has not been given the green light to clean this encampment up, but we are ready to do so,” a department spokesperson said. Joe wants that green light. “I think we need to enforce and give the police the right to do their job,” he said. On Eleventh Avenue the practical shape of the wait is an officer and a tent, a few feet apart, both stationary.

Some of what the clock is running over is not passive. Campers have been drawing power from utility poles, prompting a police response. People living on a public sidewalk had wired themselves into the streetlight circuit, and the response was to note it. The tents stayed. It is not only Eleventh Avenue: when a multi-agency crew cleared camps a few blocks east and along the West Side Highway, they found the same improvisation, electricity pulled in on extension cords from street lamps, and, under one construction shed, a pair of brand-new motorcycles that encampment members rolled to their save pile with no apparent follow-up.

Now set the second document next to the first, because they are the same story.

Mamdani ran on housing vouchers. As a candidate he promised to drop the lawsuits and let the expanded CityFHEPS program proceed as scheduled, in line with the 2023 Council laws. Then, in office, his administration appealed the court decision compelling the city to expand CityFHEPS, the suit he had said he would drop. The reason given was money. Costs for the program, officials say, are contributing to a budget gap. The expansion would be large: the 2023 law would bring in up to 50,000 new families at a cost of over $10 billion in the first five years, on top of the roughly 65,000 households already enrolled.

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Put the two next to each other and the block explains itself. The housing the campaign promised is in appeal because the city says it cannot carry the version it promised. The tents are not cleared because the seven-day clock says not yet, not until the week runs and resets. What is left in between is the vest and the bag, the officer and the tent, the cable in the pole.

Twelve blocks. Joe has the whole run in his sightline. He does not call it an experiment or a laboratory. He calls it his block, and he watches the same trash get picked up off it, week after week, around the tents that stay.