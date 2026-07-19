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Philip Englett's avatar
Philip Englett
Jul 20

Why are you surprised his goal is to destroy New York City.

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Gina's Journal's avatar
Gina's Journal
Jul 20

Actually, it extends even further. I walked down 51th Street to view tall ships and the street was filthy. Shameful.

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