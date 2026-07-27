They Told You On Live Television. The DSA Wants To Abolish The Republic.

The Democratic Socialists of America want to abolish the United States Senate, the presidency, the Supreme Court, ICE, the border, and the prison system. This is not an inference. On Fox News Sunday this weekend, the group’s national co-chair confirmed each item on the record, one at a time, to a national audience.

The platform was put on screen and Megan Romer was asked for a true-or-false. She answered in sequence. Abolish the Senate? True. Replace the presidency and Supreme Court as we now know them? Absolutely. Abolish borders and give amnesty to anyone currently in the country illegally? As a long-term plan, yep. Government ownership of most large corporations? Yeah, absolutely. On defunding the Pentagon she laughed and said absolutely, as if the question itself were strange.

The political press processed this as a novelty segment. A late-night curiosity. It was not a curiosity. It was a reading from the official text.

Romer was quoting the DSA’s own platform. The Workers Deserve More program calls for abolishing the Senate, ICE, borders, and prisons while defunding the Pentagon and shifting major corporations into public ownership. She described the Senate as an anachronistic institution and endorsed a single-chamber Congress with proportional representation. The document is public. She did not misspeak. She read the program.

The strategy of distancing

For years the analysis game ran one way. The organization was framed as a fringe of harmless activists. The candidates it elected were framed as pragmatic local officials. The two were kept in separate boxes so the second could be sold to voters who would never buy the first.

Zohran Mamdani built his mayoralty on that separation. Pressed on the platform during the campaign, he insisted his personal agenda stood apart from the national organization. Yet he never left it. He confirmed, publicly, that he remains a card-carrying member. “It continues to be my political home. I continue to be a proud member,” Mamdani said.

This is the dual posture, and it is not an accident. The elected official manages the budget, proposes the city-run grocery store, lobbies for state housing, and wears the respectable face. The infrastructure that built him stays committed to the rest. The money, the field operation, and the personnel that put Mamdani in City Hall run through DSA channels. You cannot separate the candidate from the engine. We mapped that engine when the administration took shape, and the machinery has not changed since Romer sat down for the interview.

Follow the blueprint

Read the platform as a sequence and the design becomes plain.

Dismantle national security: abolish ICE, defund the Pentagon, end border enforcement. Dismantle public safety: phase out prisons, wind down domestic law enforcement. Dismantle constitutional governance: scrap the Senate, replace the presidency, place the courts under a single legislative chamber.

Stack those three and you do not have a reform agenda. You have an instruction manual for institutional capture. Collapse a bicameral republic into one chamber and power accumulates instantly in centralized party leadership. The checks that protect political minorities and private enterprise disappear. This is the same logic that runs through the foreign-influence networks we track in our reporting on the Singham and People’s Forum apparatus: the target is never a single policy. The target is the architecture that would let a minority resist the program.

When Romer agreed to those true-or-false prompts, she was not freelancing. She was stating the baseline. The DSA does not want to amend American governance. It wants to replace it.

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The failure is enforcement

The radical organization holding radical views is not the story. Radicals have always held radical views. The story is that American institutions still treat the DSA as a normal faction inside normal democratic politics.

Party leadership keeps endorsing candidates the infrastructure produces. Corporate and media institutions keep filing the city-run grocery store under local economic experiment rather than under incremental state ownership, which is what the platform calls it. DSA-backed candidates have defeated establishment Democrats in primaries across the country this summer, in New York and beyond, and the organization has become the leading force on the party’s progressive wing. The pattern is not shrinking. It is winning.

When an organization tells you on national television that it wants to abolish the border, shut federal law enforcement, and rewrite the fundamental law of the land, believe it. The DSA has made its program unredacted and explicit. Pressed on what a world with no prisons looks like, Romer did not retreat. She said that once crimes of poverty are removed the remaining numbers shrink, and “then we can collectively decide what we do with those people.” Read that sentence twice. It is the tell.

The only open question is whether the institutions charged with preserving the republic will keep pretending they did not hear it.

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