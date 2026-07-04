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Dana F Harbaugh's avatar
Dana F Harbaugh
Jul 4

If it's published on the 4th of July, on the 250th birthday of this experiment in a Constitutional Republic form of government, it must be worthy of notice.

It's exactly why I wrote and dropped this early this morning...

How Marxism Dies in Outer Space:

Stellar Radiation, Cosmic Absolutes and other Brutal Truths Save Mankind from this Wicked Cancer.

https://danafharbaugh.substack.com/p/how-marxism-dies-in-outer-space

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