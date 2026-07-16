“Never attempt to win by force what can be won by deception.” — Niccolò Machiavelli, The Prince (1532)

There is a term of art the DSA never uses in its press releases: democratic centralism. Lenin’s formula was simple. Debate is permitted inside the party, among the cadre, until the line is set. Then the line is binding, and the masses exist to execute it. The genius of the arrangement was always in the branding, since the word democratic sits right there in the name.

Keep that formula in mind while reading Stu Smith’s dispatch from Sunday’s meeting of the DSA’s National Political Committee, the organization’s board of directors, which convened to decide how the DSA would endorse a presidential candidate in 2028 and ended, after what one member called “the most contentious item that we’ve had all year,” without resolution. Smith, an investigative analyst at City Journal, did the thing this publication values most. He got inside the room and let the comrades talk.

What they said, in their own words at their own meeting, is worth walking through slowly, because the fight was never really about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. It was about which class of person inside a 70,000-member organization gets to hold the pen.

The fault line

Many members see Ocasio-Cortez, who has not ruled out a 2028 run, as the DSA’s most likely endorsement. Others view her as milquetoast and beyond the DSA’s control, and the second half of that objection deserves more attention than the first, since it is proprietary rather than ideological. A candidate the cadre cannot pressure is a candidate the cadre does not want, whatever the membership thinks.

The original proposal, introduced by the DSA’s Presidential Exploratory Committee, called for a non-binding, all-member poll, with the NPC ultimately deciding which presidential candidate DSA endorses. A poll that binds nothing, feeding a decision made by a board, amounts to an advisory feature dressed up as a democratic process.

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The Communist caucuses noticed, and to their credit said so out loud. Springs of Revolution and the Marxist Unity Group argued that delegates at the DSA’s 2027 National Convention should steer the endorsement instead, and their math was blunt: “Just 14 votes are necessary to secure a simple majority on the NPC—14 people with entrenched and long-standing opinions who will not be swayed by chapter discussions or member polls.”

Fourteen people constitute the actual selectorate for what one moderate, Groundwork’s Kareem Elrefai, called “the biggest decision this organization has ever made.

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Everyone said the quiet part

The most honest sentence of the day belonged to Trotskyist Sarah Milner of Reform & Revolution: “Everyone is going to propose a process that will favor their preferred position, their preferred outcome.” Every faction in the room understood that the rules fight was the endorsement fight, that procedure is power, and that whoever writes the process has already cast the deciding vote.

Milner also named the fait accompli directly. The 2025 convention resolution “called for a left labor coalition. That didn’t happen. It was premised around a kind of campaign that is not going to be run, and now we are confronted with a potential fait accompli AOC campaign.”

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And the outcome? The first part of the SoR-MUG amendment, eliminating the requirement for a national poll, passed 15 to 8. The one mechanism that touched all 70,000 members is gone. The rest was kicked back to the Presidential Exploratory Committee after the meeting ran an extra hour on acrimony alone. The membership poll died first while the board’s authority survives, pending, and the order of those deaths tells you the priorities.

Why this matters beyond the meeting

If you have been reading this publication, none of the mechanics should surprise you. This is the same organization whose ballot-collection playbook, published in May 2022, we watched execute a mayoral-primary flip in Los Angeles exactly as designed, with New York next on the roadmap. And it is the same organization whose “A City to Win” rally we covered in June, where Hasan Piker told the room they were the vanguard of a national struggle and that the moment to seize power was now, eleven days before the June 23 primary. Vanguard is not our word. It is theirs, from the stage.

An organization that talks like a vanguard on Saturday and structures its endorsement like a politburo on Sunday is not confused. It is consistent.

Jake Altman, a former DSA member turned critic, put it plainly: “It was all a proxy battle around AOC. There’s a lot of animosity toward her among the far left of DSA. They want someone they can pressure and control. She’s too independent for them.” His sharper point followed: the far left believes the only people entitled to vote are the activists, “the cadre who are more radicalized and committed.”

There is the Leninist formula again, ninety years on, in a Google Doc.

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The verdict

Watch what happens next, not what gets said. If the Bread & Roses slate of Mae Bracelin and James Hernández wins the youth-wing convention, Bread & Roses ties Groundwork as the largest NPC caucus and likely becomes the swing bloc on whether the board keeps the endorsement power at all. One caucus, holding the deciding vote, on whether fourteen people speak for seventy thousand.

The DSA will spend 2027 telling reporters it is the most democratic organization in American politics. Sunday’s meeting is the exhibit that says otherwise. The poll is dead, the board endures, the cadre decides. And the woman they may nominate for president of the United States is, by their own account, valuable precisely to the degree she can be controlled, and suspect precisely to the degree she cannot.

Credit where due: Stu Smith sat through the whole thing so you didn’t have to.