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Nonu TuiSamoa's avatar
Nonu TuiSamoa
Jul 4

Anyone in America, a citizen or immigrant, should be proud and elated to be a citizen or resident of the greatest country on earth. A defender of liberty, freedom and pursuit of happiness.

If you are not proud and excited celebrating 250 years of your independent nation, then you are a traitor and parasite, just living off the backs of patriotic Americans and patriotic immigrants. And you are one ungrateful and soulless inhuman being.

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Janis Vucelik's avatar
Janis Vucelik
Jul 4

What the government gives can just as easily be taken away so it’s best not to rely on the government to take care of you. I know some people truly need help and they should get that but it’s always better for people to figure things out on their own. Self reliance builds self confidence, resilience and strength.

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