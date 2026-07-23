Breaking News & Alerts

Breaking News & Alerts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy Stratton's avatar
Nancy Stratton
Jul 23

In my opinion…Zohran Mandami needs to be forced to step down as mayor of NYC or resign. This man is Communist and he supports radical Islamists. He hates Israel and he hates the USA and he’s intentionally destroying NYC by implementing his socialist policies. He has proven himself to be destructive as mayor of NYC. Communists and Islamists should NOT be allowed to hold ANY position in the USA.

Reply
Share
Paul Brett's avatar
Paul Brett
Jul 23

MadMani is full of explosive verbal diarrhoea 🗣️ 💩 typical of an islamo-socialist imbecile who will feed the minds of equally imbecilic morons that have caught a contagious mental disease. 🤯🙄

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Moms Justice Alerts · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture