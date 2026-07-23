Zohran Mamdani knew the answer before he opened his mouth. His own administration had already reviewed every avenue under the law to arrest Benjamin Netanyahu. The answer was no. He said so on camera Tuesday night, in the same two minutes he called Netanyahu a war criminal and the architect of genocide. He posted it anyway.

Within a day the video had pulled tens of millions of views on X, close to two million on YouTube, and a combined count some outlets put at 150 million, one of the most viral pieces of communication a sitting New York mayor has ever produced.

That is not a message to Washington. Mamdani said himself only the federal government can act, and Donald Trump had already told him no, posting on Truth Social that Netanyahu “will not be arrested, in any way, shape, or form, while in the United States of America.” It is not a message to Netanyahu, who is not scrolling City Hall’s feeds to decide whether to visit the UN General Assembly in September. A video that admits its own core promise is dead, dressed up in the language of war crimes and genocide, aimed at an audience with zero power to act on either claim, is not policy. It is a permission structure.

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The permission structure, defined

A permission structure is an old idea borrowed from religion and politics both. A leader with more standing than you tells you an act is not just allowed but righteous, and the moral weight of doing it moves from your shoulders to his. Pastors do it from pulpits. Presidents do it from war rooms. Mamdani did it from a ring light in his own office, in two minutes, without saying a sentence a city lawyer couldn’t defend in a deposition.

Look at what the video grants, as opposed to what it claims. It grants nothing legally. Mamdani says so himself. What it grants is moral cover. He tells his audience, on the record, that Netanyahu is a war criminal, that he is not welcome, that the only reason he walks free in New York is a technicality of jurisdiction rather than a judgment of innocence. He hands that verdict over fully formed, then says his own hands are tied. He cannot act. You can. He just told you why you’d be right to.

The audience answered back

Within hours, Nerdeen Kiswani, founder of Within Our Lifetime, the group behind the 2024 disruption at Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, posted her own grade. She did not treat the video as a legal update. She treated it as an opening bid and countered: use every power you actually have, don’t roll out the red carpet for a wanted war criminal, don’t let the NYPD insulate him from public outrage. If the video had been a genuine legal announcement, that response makes no sense. It only makes sense as a release rather than a report. Mamdani’s own answer, when reporters pressed him Wednesday, called protest one of the bedrocks of the city and pointed people toward it, whichever side they were on. He did not name Kiswani. He didn’t need to. This is the same organizer he once stood beside at a 2021 rally, the one who told him that affirming Israel’s right to exist put him on the wrong side of a live genocide. Four years later he is still the guy she pushes, in public, to go further.

On the congressional side, the cheering was just as fast. Rashida Tlaib told reporters flatly, arrest him. Summer Lee said she had no opinion on the legal authority question but plenty on the verdict, calling Netanyahu a war criminal in the same breath.

Rage bait as the delivery mechanism

Content built purely from moral certainty, stripped of any actual consequence, is close to frictionless to share. There is no fact to check, since Mamdani conceded the only checkable fact himself. There is no policy to evaluate, since there is no policy. There is only a verdict and a villain, the most portable unit of political content that exists, and it is why a mayor with no enforcement power outperformed almost everything else his office has ever posted. The rage wasn’t a side effect. It was the product.

Newsjacking closes the loop. A permission structure needs an audience paying attention at the exact moment it’s issued, and rage bait is what buys that attention on a random Tuesday night. Put the three pieces together and the actual mechanism looks different from the one Mamdani describes. He is not lobbying Washington, he conceded that’s dead. He is issuing a moral license to an audience already primed to want one, in a format built to travel fast, timed to a news vacuum. Every one of those three functions independently of whether Netanyahu ever sets foot in New York again.

The 72 hours that followed weren’t kind, and they weren’t from one direction

Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, co chair of the council’s antisemitism task force, sent Secretary of State Rubio a formal letter asking for a stern warning and a legal review of whether the threat itself violated federal law. Her public line to Mamdani was blunter: “Why did you not have your legal team look at this before you made it a core promise to your comrades?” After Trump’s post, she said it confirmed “what we already knew, Mamdani cannot and will not arrest Bibi,” adding, “To all the hopeful DSA puppets, Mamdani is about to break one of his core promises. Be angry.”

Netanyahu didn’t wait for the video. Days earlier, on Sid Rosenberg’s 77 WABC morning show, asked point blank whether Mamdani’s threats worried him, he named a side and put Mamdani on it: “He is on the side of the terror axis.” He added that Mamdani doesn’t recognize, or doesn’t care, that “those who hate the Jews and hate Israel ultimately hate America as well,” and that he suspects Mamdani “secretly hates America.”

Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, went on X the night of the video itself. “Zohran Mamdani, ENOUGH. Enough with the blood libels. You were elected to serve New Yorkers, not Hamas’ propaganda. Do your job.”

Senator John Fetterman called Mamdani a clown days before the video dropped and doubled down after. “The mayor does not direct arrests. The police enforce warrants. There is not a warrant. America is not part of the ICC,” he said, calling the whole exercise “pandering to the DSA communists and their friends in New York.” His advice: “You’re a mayor, dude. Fix some potholes.”

Naftali Bennett, Gadi Eisenkot, Benny Gantz and Gideon Sa’ar weighed in from Israel’s own political class. That is a Republican councilwoman, a sitting Israeli prime minister, a foreign ambassador, and a Democratic senator, landing on the same read within 72 hours.

Why the omission keeps mattering

Mamdani’s video never mentioned October 7. Not the massacre, not the hostages, not Hamas using its own civilians and hospitals as cover, something even the Simon Wiesenthal Center flagged by name. When Mamdani won in November, a Hamas linked Telegram channel called Kol al Hakika publicly cheered him as a supporter of Hamas and a hater of Israel. He did not ask for that endorsement. But when a sitting Israeli prime minister tells American radio audiences the mayor is “on the side of the terror axis,” and a Hamas channel already claimed him as a friend months earlier, the joke that Mamdani’s talking points come from Gaza instead of Gracie Mansion is not one his critics invented. He is writing it himself, one video at a time.

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What got buried

None of that 72 hour fight was the real story. The State Department published a 99 page report titled Cuba the Capital of 21st Century Communism days before this video dropped, naming ICAP as a sanctioned arm of Cuban intelligence and tying it through the National Network on Cuba to more than fifty American organizations, including the Democratic Socialists of America. That document explains the infrastructure Mamdani rose through. A two minute clip about a warrant he already knew was dead does not. It got a fraction of the attention. Every hour spent litigating Netanyahu’s arrest was an hour not spent asking how Mamdani happened in the first place, a question The Unredacted has already started answering.

The verdict

Mamdani’s video changed nothing about Netanyahu’s legal exposure and nothing about New York’s authority. It handed his base a moral license dressed as a legal concession, drew a Republican, an Israeli prime minister, a foreign ambassador and a Democratic senator into the same news cycle, and ate the days a harder story about his own political origins needed. He knew the arrest was never coming. He made the video anyway, because the arrest was never the product. The permission was.

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