Los Angeles Deleted 4,600 Crimes. New York Just Elected the Same Experiment.

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Sometime after June 3, the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority quietly removed more than 4,600 incidents from its public crime database. Most were from 2017 and 2018. The agency was asked why. It did not answer.

That detail sits near the bottom of a new City Journal investigation by Christopher Rufo and Haley Strack, and it is the detail that matters most. An agency that presided over a doubling of transit crime is now editing the record of that crime. The rest of the piece explains how the agency got there, and the mechanics should be studied closely in New York, because the same machine is now installed at City Hall.

The chain Rufo and Strack document is short. In November 2016, the Labor Community Strategy Center filed a civil rights complaint alleging that fare enforcement targeted black riders. Within a month, Metro’s board demanded fare evasion be decriminalized for youth riders. By early 2017, the sheriff’s exclusive patrol authority was gone and Metro took fare enforcement in house. The numbers did the rest: from as many as a million fare checks a month under the sheriff in 2016, to roughly 63,000 a month by 2019, to about 5,000 a month in 2025. A rounding error of enforcement on a system a million people ride daily.

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The results were arithmetic, not mystery. Crime more than doubled between 2017 and 2025. Adjusted for ridership, assaults rose over 100 percent and narcotics offenses over 800 percent. Roughly half of riders no longer pay, up from single digits in 2007. And the figure that closes the case: more than 90 percent of violent offenders on the system entered without paying. The turnstile was the checkpoint. They removed the checkpoint.

Metro knows this. Its own Tap to Exit pilot at North Hollywood cut incidents 40 percent; when the program paused in April 2025, incidents at Union Station jumped 116 percent. The agency ran the control experiment on itself, read the results, and chose ambassadors in green shirts and classical music at 72 decibels instead.

Here is why this is a New York story. The ideological architecture that produced LA’s outcome, fare enforcement reframed as racial violence, policing replaced by “care-based” alternatives, an activist complaint converted into board policy within weeks, is the same architecture The Unredacted has documented inside the Mamdani administration’s co-governance structure. The DSA platform is explicit about fare-free transit. The personnel now staffing City Hall came up through the organizations that treat a turnstile as an instrument of apartheid. Los Angeles did not drift into its condition. It was argued into it, complaint by complaint, motion by motion. New York’s version of those complaints is already drafted. Some of it is already policy.

The grandmother stabbed in the throat on her way home from a night shift, the 23-year-old killed by a single knife wound to the heart, the woman thrown onto the tracks at Allen station: LA Metro denied or stalled records requests for footage in these cases, in one instance against the victim’s family’s explicit written consent. An agency that hides the video and deletes the database is not confused about what its policies produced. It is managing the evidence.

New York still has fare gates, a transit police presence, and enforcement worth the name. It also has a government elected on the promise of dismantling all three.

Los Angeles is not a cautionary tale. It is a preview.

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