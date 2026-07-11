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Mark peter's avatar
Mark peter
Jul 12

Its all theatre and The world is a stage.

You paid for it.

Are we mad enough to actually do something about it yet…

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Not so young anymore.'s avatar
Not so young anymore.
Jul 11

A big game.

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