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Lee Saffold's avatar
Lee Saffold
4h

These are communist pigs. They will eventually destroy New York, if the people there do not wake up to reality. The property where these people are living does not belong to them. They have no rights to those properties unless they have an agreement with the owners of the property that allows them to be there. If they do not pay their rent according to the rental agreements that they signed. They should be evicted.

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Joseph's avatar
Joseph
9h

Thats what DSA is all about. Mooching off of others. Keep voting blue no matter who and you're going to be fucking yourself.

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