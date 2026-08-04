“I don’t even, like, pay my rent to my landlord anymore,” Esteban Giron told the room. “I just wait ‘til we go to court, and then they tell me how much I’m gonna pay.”

Giron was speaking at a 2023 NYC-DSA Housing Working Group panel, held inside the People’s Forum, the Manhattan organizing center that Stu Smith, writing in City Journal, notes has documented links to the Chinese Communist Party. Giron is a member of the DSA housing group and the Crown Heights Tenant Union. By his own account he had been in housing court for at least five and a half of the previous seven years. He credited Cea Weaver, who came to his defense during an eviction proceeding, as the reason he joined the DSA.

Cea Weaver is now Zohran Mamdani’s tenant advocate.

That is the thing to hold onto as you read the rest. The people quoted here are not a caricature the right invented. They are organizers describing their own tactics, at their own meeting, on the record. And the movement they built is no longer on the outside. It advises the mayor.

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Start with what the panel was for. In the schema laid out in Abolish Rent, the movement’s central manifesto by Tracy Rosenthal and Leonardo Vilchis, tenants open by presenting demands to a landlord. If the landlord refuses, organizers escalate: rent strikes, protests, pressure campaigns that can run for months or years. Rosenthal, who co-founded the Los Angeles Tenants Union, reframes repair-and-deduct laws, a narrow legal remedy for documented disrepair, into something larger. The question she wants tenants asking is, “What if we control our rent ourselves?” She celebrates it as a first step toward collective control of rent.

The panelists took that framework and reported their results.

Nicolás Vargas, a Central Brooklyn DSA member and founding member of Brooklyn Eviction Defense, moderated. He claimed tenants in the buildings on his block had spent three of the previous six years on rent strike. Following a confrontation with a landlord, Vargas was arrested, and police then found he had an outstanding warrant, apparently tied to his refusal to leave a leased property after his tenancy ended. He liked to frame tenants as the protagonists in a revolutionary struggle against landlords, capital, and the institutions behind them.

Holden Taylor, a DSA member and Brooklyn Eviction Defense organizer, described his own work plainly. He called his group “this really scrappy group of Communists running around Brooklyn fighting illegal evictions in the street, literally.” He described confronting the “henchmen” of landlords. He never defined what counts as an illegal eviction, which, given the framework, could mean anything from an actual violation of housing law to an eviction the group simply decides is unjust.

Then the panel turned to the inside game.

Sabrina Bazile had just finished nearly five years at the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development. She describes her own politics as decolonial, antiliberal, abolitionist, and degrowth. She said she saw it as her duty to move “toward revolution” from within the government. The moderator, delighted, reached for Antonio Gramsci’s “long march through the institutions,” and added that people working “in the belly of the beast” have a duty “as a government worker to take that sh*t down.”

Read that sequence again. A housing-court veteran who stopped paying rent. A moderator with a warrant for holding a unit past his lease. A self-described Communist confronting landlords in the street. And a five-year city housing employee who framed her government job as a vehicle for revolution. This is not a leaked memo that had to be decoded. It is four people describing what they do, in order, at a public event.

The tactics have a harder edge than the theory lets on. In the Abolish Rent model, the most effective pressure often means targeting landlords directly: camping on their lawns, leaving negative reviews for their other businesses, disrupting private gatherings. Rosenthal and her allies once tried to punish a landlord by crashing his daughter’s wedding, turning a family celebration into what the movement calls a “social sanction.” Rosenthal later described the action as “really fun.”

Rosenthal is not a stranger to this administration’s circle. She has appeared in a public photo alongside Mamdani. She is closely tied to Weaver. Teen Vogue framed the two of them as tenant leaders in two of the country’s largest housing markets back in 2020. They sat together for a joint interview on Jacobin’s podcast The Dig. By 2026 they were fixtures on the housing-conference circuit, including a Tenant Power and Policy Conference panel featuring Rosenthal that Weaver facilitated.

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So the line from the People’s Forum panel to City Hall is not an inference. Weaver defended Giron in eviction court, recruited him into the DSA, advised the Mamdani campaign, and now holds the title of tenant advocate. Rosenthal wrote the manifesto, ran the wedding-crashing playbook, and stands beside both of them.

None of this would matter as much if the stakes stayed rhetorical. They have not always. Stu Smith’s reporting collects the cases that made headlines. Davi Vidal pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the 2023 strangling of his landlady, Zoraida Leo, after a dispute over rent. Sandra Coto Navarro was charged with second-degree murder in the January 2025 death of superintendent Jose Portillo, who was allegedly trying to collect $24,000 in past-due rent. In September 2025, 99-year-old Jose Antonio Tur was attacked and robbed by a former tenant who allegedly owed him more than $30,000, and Tur died of stroke complications the following day. A month earlier, Tur had offered the tenant $8,000 to move out.

Weaver’s own stated frame does not leave much room for landlords as people. As she has put it, “the power relationships between tenants and landlords, period, are bad.” Not this landlord. Not that lease. The relationship itself, period.

That is the worldview now sitting inside the tenant-advocate seat at City Hall, backed by a mayor who has made anti-landlord politics central to his agenda: the rent freeze, the building-seizure fights, the Office of Mass Engagement’s plan to send volunteers into tenant organizing.

Here is the fork. Every quote in this piece is checkable against the tape. The organizers said what they said, at their own panel, and the people who advise the mayor are the same people. Democratic officials in this city, and the reporters who cover them, now have a choice. They can confront what the movement running housing policy has said out loud about not paying rent, wrecking agencies from within, and treating every landlord as an enemy by definition. Or they can keep calling it a caricature and hope nobody plays the recording back.

The recording is right there.

Reporting in this piece draws on Stu Smith’s investigation for City Journal.