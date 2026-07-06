How America Lost the Campus. And How to Take It Back.

from @StealthMedical Spaces and @Nellie3 Pages

Look at the scoreboard.

DSA swept New York City’s June 23 primaries.

Nine wins out of ten races. Darializa Avila Chevalier. Claire Valdez. Aber Kawas. A slate handpicked by the mayor’s radical political machine. Zohran Mamdani sits in Gracie Mansion. Chris Rabb won in Philadelphia. Melat Kiros unseated a 15-term incumbent in Colorado. DSA now claims more than 100,000 members nationally, doubled during the Mamdani cycle, with chapter organizers pushing the internal count toward 120,000.

120,000 Members, roughly 250 local officeholders. 199 chapters in 47 states.

They are astroturfing themselves as the visionaries of a kinder socialism.

Strip the branding. Read the platform. It is standard-issue collectivism with better graphics. Democratic socialism, as marketed to Instagram, is communism with sprinkles on top, and the sprinkles are there to keep you from tasting what is underneath.

This is not just about protests. It is not just about antisemitism. It is not just about socialism.

It is about a pipeline.

A pipeline that starts in classrooms, spreads through social media, hardens inside activist organizations, moves into nonprofits and political campaigns, and eventually reaches city halls, legislatures, media institutions, and Congress.

For years, America treated this as a cultural problem. It is not. It is an institutional problem. A national-security problem. A generational problem.

And if the country does not confront it now, there may not be enough time to reverse it later.

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The Pipeline

The structure is simple.

Universities. Student groups. Social media. NGOs. Campaigns. Government power.

Students are taught that America is evil, capitalism is theft, police are oppression, borders are violence, Israel is uniquely illegitimate, and “resistance” is morally superior to law.

Then they are given an organization. Then a Telegram group. Then a protest. Then an internship. Then a job in city government. Then a campaign. Then power.

This is how movements win. Not overnight. Not by accident. By building structures while everyone else argues over slogans.

The DSA sweep did not appear out of nowhere. It is what the pipeline looks like when it finally exits the classroom.

The Foreign Money on Campus

Here is where the receipts get uncomfortable.

Since 1986, U.S. universities have reported roughly $67.6 billion in foreign gifts and contracts under Section 117 of the Higher Education Act. As of February 2026, Qatar tops the list at about $8.8 billion across 1,300 transactions. China follows at roughly $4.9 billion across 8,000 transactions.

That is not a rounding error. That is a strategy.

In 2025 alone, universities disclosed $5.2 billion in foreign gifts and contracts. Qatar contributed over $1.1 billion. China another $528 million. More than $2 billion of that was reported late, in direct violation of statutory requirements. The Department of Education estimates ongoing university noncompliance at 35 to 40 percent.

Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar operates under a single contract valued at roughly $1.1 billion. Cornell alone has taken in $2.3 billion from Qatar. In 2020, the Department of Education found Cornell had failed to disclose close to $1.9 billion of it. Texas A&M concealed at least $100 million routed through state agencies attached to the university system but not classified as universities.

Four schools sit under active Section 117 investigations right now: Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of California at Berkeley, and the University of Michigan.

This is the money that funds the seminars, the endowed chairs, the Middle East studies centers, the branch campuses, the fellowships, and the ideological infrastructure that produces the graduates who staff the NGOs that endorse the candidates that DSA is now sending to Washington.

The pipeline has foreign sponsors. That is a fact. It is on file.

The Social Media Weapon

The old radical left needed meetings, flyers, campus tables, and years of organizing.

The new radical left has TikTok, Telegram, X, Discord, Instagram, encrypted chats, influencer networks, and algorithmic propaganda.

TikTok in particular is running a live experiment on the American teenage mind. Its parent company answers to a legal jurisdiction where the party runs the servers. The algorithm decides what a fourteen-year-old learns about Israel, about capitalism, about America, about their own country’s history. It is not neutral. It is not accidental.

The radical left does not need to persuade every student. They only need to find the alienated, angry, lonely, and impressionable ones.

Then they give them a worldview. They give them enemies. They give them community. They give them a mission. And eventually, they give them instructions.

This is not just politics. It is cognitive warfare. The target is not a building. The target is the mind of the next generation.

The K–12 Expansion

The problem is no longer confined to elite colleges.

Activist organizations are moving into high schools and middle schools. Students are being mobilized for walkouts, protests, ideological campaigns, and mass actions before many parents even know who is organizing them.

That should alarm every parent in America. No political organization should be able to access children through schools, social media, teachers, or student networks without transparency and accountability.

Parents deserve to know who is contacting their children, what groups are organizing walkouts, what materials are being distributed, whether outside political organizations are operating on campus, whether students are being pressured into activism, and whether unlawful conduct is being encouraged or coordinated.

This is not about banning speech. It is about protecting children from political exploitation.

The Legal Line

America must defend free speech. People have the right to protest. People have the right to criticize the government. People have the right to hold radical political views.

But none of that includes the right to fund designated terrorist organizations, coordinate illegal financial transfers, hide foreign funding, launder money through nonprofits, threaten Jewish students, organize violence, destroy property, intimidate citizens, break sanctions laws, or conceal foreign-agent activity.

The line is clear. Speech is protected. Criminal conduct is not. The government should stop treating them as the same thing.

What the White House Must Do

This requires a whole-of-government response. Not a press release. Not another task force that disappears in six months. A real strategy.

1. Follow the money. Every university receiving federal money should face serious scrutiny of foreign gifts, foreign contracts, offshore donations, university-affiliated nonprofits, student-group funding, political grants, and undisclosed foreign-government research relationships. The DETERRENT Act, which passed the House and sits in the Senate, would drop the Section 117 threshold from $250,000 to $50,000. Pass it. No institution should receive taxpayer money while hiding who is financing its ideological ecosystem.

2. Enforce the law. The FBI, DOJ, Treasury, IRS, State Department, and Department of Education should coordinate around actual criminal conduct. Material support for terrorism. Sanctions violations. Fraud. Money laundering. Foreign-agent violations. Violent threats. Harassment campaigns. Illegal financial coordination with overseas entities. No one should be targeted for their religion, ethnicity, nationality, or beliefs. But nobody should be above the law because they call themselves an activist.

3. Use federal funding as leverage. Universities that receive public money must meet public obligations. Transparency. Protection for Jewish students. Enforcement of civil-rights law. Reporting of foreign gifts. Taxpayer dollars should not bankroll institutions that cultivate extremism and then claim helplessness when the consequences arrive.

4. Build a national parent-warning system. Parents need a clear, public way to see which organizations are operating in local schools, which groups are organizing student actions, which schools have repeated antisemitism complaints, and whether a district has clear parent-notification rules. Sunlight is a weapon. Use it.

5. Name the networks. The public should understand how activist ecosystems work. Not just the loudest protester. The network behind them. The nonprofit. The donor. The social-media account. The legal group. The political staffer. The campus chapter. The foreign partner. The money trail. The people building this infrastructure rely on anonymity, complexity, and public exhaustion. The answer is documentation.

The Real Fight

The people running these movements understand something many conservatives still do not.

Politics is downstream from institutions.

If you control the institutions that shape young people, you do not need to win every argument. You simply wait. You wait for the students to become journalists. You wait for them to become teachers. You wait for them to become lawyers. You wait for them to become staffers. You wait for them to become prosecutors, donors, professors, and elected officials.

Then the country changes without ever voting for the full program.

That is the strategy. And the DSA scoreboard says it is already underway.

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The Unredacted Rule

Do not panic. Do not exaggerate. Do not make claims you cannot prove. Do not target people because of who they are.

Target systems. Target money. Target unlawful conduct. Target institutional corruption. Target the networks that exploit young Americans and turn them against the country that gave them the freedom to speak.

The answer is not censorship. The answer is transparency, enforcement, accountability, and a willingness to fight for the next generation before it is too late.

America does not need to become more radical to defeat radicalism. It needs to become more serious.

The pipeline can be cut.

But only if the country finally admits it exists.